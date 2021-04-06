Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MP Brigade Change of Command [Image 10 of 20]

    18th MP Brigade Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Distinguished guests receive flowers during the 18th Military Police Brigade’s change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, Grafenwoehr, Germany 4 June, 2021.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 02:52
    Photo ID: 6685026
    VIRIN: 210604-A-DT978-0094
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.99 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MP Brigade Change of Command [Image 20 of 20], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command
    18th MP Brigade Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MP
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    7thATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT