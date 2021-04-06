U.S. Army Maj. Randall S. Bartel leads the U.S. army Europe and Africa Band during the 18th Military Police Brigade’s change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, Grafenwoehr, Germany 4 June, 2021.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 02:51 Photo ID: 6685023 VIRIN: 210604-A-DT978-0082 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 29.3 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MP Brigade Change of Command [Image 20 of 20], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.