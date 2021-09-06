Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Force Surgeon visits USS Fort Worth (LCS 3)

    Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Force Surgeon visits USS Fort Worth (LCS 3)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210609-N-ZS023-1043 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (JUNE 8, 2021) Cmdr. Jeremiah Petersen, center, commanding officer of littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) discusses ship capabilities with Capt. Gregory Thier, right, Force Surgeon, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a scheduled tour. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Force Surgeon visits USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    littoral combat ship
    LCS 3
    USS Forth Worth
    Force Surgeon
    COMLCSRON ONE
    Naval Surface Forces Pacific

