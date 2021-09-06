Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Force Surgeon visits USS Fort Worth (LCS 3)

210609-N-ZS023-1043 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (JUNE 8, 2021) Cmdr. Jeremiah Petersen, center, commanding officer of littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) discusses ship capabilities with Capt. Gregory Thier, right, Force Surgeon, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a scheduled tour. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)

