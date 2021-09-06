210609-N-ZS023-1002 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (JUNE 8, 2021) Capt. Gregory Thier, Force Surgeon, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, arrives aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) for a scheduled tour. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 18:48 Photo ID: 6684751 VIRIN: 210609-N-ZS023-1002 Resolution: 3546x2360 Size: 779.44 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Force Surgeon visits USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.