210609-N-ZS023-1002 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (JUNE 8, 2021) Capt. Gregory Thier, Force Surgeon, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, arrives aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) for a scheduled tour. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 18:48
|Photo ID:
|6684751
|VIRIN:
|210609-N-ZS023-1002
|Resolution:
|3546x2360
|Size:
|779.44 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Force Surgeon visits USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT