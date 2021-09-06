Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Force Surgeon visits USS Fort Worth (LCS 3)

210609-N-ZS023-1033 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (JUNE 8, 2021) Capt. Gregory Thier, center right, Force Surgeon, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with medical personnel aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) during a scheduled tour. The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)

