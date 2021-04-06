U.S. Air Force Col. Melissa J. Dooley, 35th Medical Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Shannon E. Hunt, outgoing 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2021. Hunt led the Emergency Services, Mental Health, and Primary Care Flights in providing 24-hour inpatient and outpatient medical services for a population of 7,000 beneficiaries while executing $12 million in medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 22:22
|Photo ID:
|6683184
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-MI946-1008
|Resolution:
|5556x4445
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT