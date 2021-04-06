35th Healthcare Operations Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Melissa J. Dooley, 35th Medical Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Shannon E. Hunt, outgoing 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2021. Hunt led the Emergency Services, Mental Health, and Primary Care Flights in providing 24-hour inpatient and outpatient medical services for a population of 7,000 beneficiaries while executing $12 million in medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leon Redfern)

