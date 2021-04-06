Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Healthcare Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shannon E. Hunt, outgoing 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) commander, right, relinquishes command of the 35th HCOS during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2021. Hunt assumed command in June, 2019. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the relinquishment of command from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leon Redfern)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Change of Command
    35th MDG
    35th HCOS

