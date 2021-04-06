U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jung B. Lee, incoming 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron (HCOS) commander, right, assumes command of the 35th HCOS during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 4, 2021. Lee was born in Pusan, Republic of Korea and moved to the United States when he was 15 years old. He earned a Master of Engineering in Chemical Engineering Summa Cum Laude from the University of Louisville, KY, and was commissioned in July 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6683183 VIRIN: 210604-F-MI946-1013 Resolution: 4284x3427 Size: 2.24 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.