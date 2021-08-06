Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bangladesh COVID Supplies [Image 9 of 10]

    Bangladesh COVID Supplies

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Tareq Muhammad, consul general of Bangladesh, third from left, poses with members of the 60th Air Mobility Wing on the flight line June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Muhammad visited the base to view a shipment of COVID-19 aid supplies prior to delivery for Bangladesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

