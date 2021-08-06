Bangladesh COVID Supplies

Tareq Muhammad, consul general of Bangladesh, third from left, poses with members of the 60th Air Mobility Wing on the flight line June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Muhammad visited the base to view a shipment of COVID-19 aid supplies prior to delivery for Bangladesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

