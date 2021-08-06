A shipment of COVID-19 aid supplies sits in the cargo bay of a Kalitta Air 747 bound for Bangladesh June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The supplies, provided by the United States Agency for International Development, were delivered amid a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 20:54 Photo ID: 6683128 VIRIN: 210608-F-RU983-1015 Resolution: 3600x5400 Size: 17.03 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bangladesh COVID Supplies [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.