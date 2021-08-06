A shipment of COVID-19 aid supplies sits in the cargo bay of a Kalitta Air 747 bound for Bangladesh June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The supplies, provided by the United States Agency for International Development, were delivered amid a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 20:54
|Photo ID:
|6683128
|VIRIN:
|210608-F-RU983-1015
|Resolution:
|3600x5400
|Size:
|17.03 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bangladesh COVID Supplies [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT