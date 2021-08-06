Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bangladesh COVID Supplies [Image 6 of 10]

    Bangladesh COVID Supplies

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Tareq Muhammad, consulate general of Bangladesh, third from left, views pallets of COVID-19 aid supplies in the cargo bay of a Kalitta Air 747 June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. More than 30 pallets of supplies and personal protective equipment, provided by the United States Agency for International Development, were delivered amid a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 20:54
    Photo ID: 6683127
    VIRIN: 210608-F-RU983-1268
    Resolution: 6512x4679
    Size: 20.43 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bangladesh COVID Supplies [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bangladesh COVID Supplies
    Bangladesh COVID Supplies
    Bangladesh COVID Supplies
    Bangladesh COVID Supplies
    Bangladesh COVID Supplies
    Bangladesh COVID Supplies
    Bangladesh COVID Supplies
    Bangladesh COVID Supplies
    Bangladesh COVID Supplies
    Bangladesh COVID Supplies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT