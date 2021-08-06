Bangladesh COVID Supplies

Tareq Muhammad, consulate general of Bangladesh, third from left, views pallets of COVID-19 aid supplies in the cargo bay of a Kalitta Air 747 June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. More than 30 pallets of supplies and personal protective equipment, provided by the United States Agency for International Development, were delivered amid a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

