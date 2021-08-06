Tareq Muhammad, consul general of Bangladesh, Col. Zachery Jiron, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, S M Khurshid Ul Alam, Bangladeshi commercial counsellor, Capt. Amanda Farr, 60th AMW public affairs chief, pose in the tower June 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Muhammad visited the base to view a shipment of COVID-19 aid supplies prior to delivery for Bangladesh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 20:54 Photo ID: 6683141 VIRIN: 210608-F-RU983-1333 Resolution: 3600x2228 Size: 6.2 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bangladesh COVID Supplies [Image 10 of 10], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.