AV-8B Harrier Static Display

U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 push an AV-8B Harrier jet into a static display area on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, June 7, 2021. The new display is located next to the main gate to help preserve Marine Corps aviation history and tradition.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy)

