    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    An AV-8B Harrier jet is lifted over a gate on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, June 7, 2021. The Harrier is now a static display near the entrance of the Air Station.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 19:41
    Photo ID: 6683053
    VIRIN: 210607-M-GQ269-1145
    Resolution: 3835x4794
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AV-8B Harrier Static Display [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Carlos Kealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Yuma
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma

