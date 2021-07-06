AV-8B Harrier Static Display

An AV-8B Harrier jet is lifted over a gate on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, June 7, 2021. The Harrier is now a static display near the entrance of the Air Station.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 19:40
|Photo ID:
|6683055
|VIRIN:
|210607-M-GQ269-1147
|Resolution:
|5661x3774
|Size:
|12.4 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
