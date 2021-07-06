U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Sullivan, a transport aircrewman with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, guides Marines during the Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., June 7, 2021. A FOD walk is conducted routinely to make sure runways are clear from debris that may damage aircraft using it. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 19:12 Photo ID: 6683020 VIRIN: 210607-M-VB101-1030 Resolution: 4796x3425 Size: 6.91 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines Conduct FOD Walk [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.