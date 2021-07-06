U.S. Marines Conduct FOD Walk

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gabriela Rodriguez, Left, and Cpl. Victor RuizVazquez, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, survey the area during the Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., June 7, 2021. A FOD walk is conducted routinely to make sure runways are clear from debris that may damage aircraft using it. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

