U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gabriela Rodriguez, Left, and Cpl. Victor RuizVazquez, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, survey the area during the Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., June 7, 2021. A FOD walk is conducted routinely to make sure runways are clear from debris that may damage aircraft using it. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 19:06
|Photo ID:
|6683016
|VIRIN:
|210607-M-VB101-1105
|Resolution:
|3641x2601
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct FOD Walk [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT