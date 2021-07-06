Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct FOD Walk [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Marines Conduct FOD Walk

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gabriela Rodriguez, Left, and Cpl. Victor RuizVazquez, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, survey the area during the Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., June 7, 2021. A FOD walk is conducted routinely to make sure runways are clear from debris that may damage aircraft using it. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 19:06
    Photo ID: 6683016
    VIRIN: 210607-M-VB101-1105
    Resolution: 3641x2601
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct FOD Walk [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    LCpl Romonoyske-Bean

