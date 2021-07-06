U.S. Marines line up before conducting an Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., June 7, 2021. A FOD walk is conducted routinely to ensure runways are clear from debris that may damage aircraft using it. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 19:15
|Photo ID:
|6683018
|VIRIN:
|210607-M-VB101-1010
|Resolution:
|4524x3232
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct FOD Walk [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
