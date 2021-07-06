U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Rogers, 19th Air Force command chief, coins Staff Sgt. Joshua McGirt, 33rd Maintenance Squadron metals technology journeyman, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 7, 2021. Rogers recognized McGirt for his exemplary work and expressed her gratitude for his dedication to the mission and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 15:57
|Photo ID:
|6682763
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-NY200-1499
|Resolution:
|5266x3504
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
