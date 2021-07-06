Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Rogers, 19th Air Force command chief, coins Staff Sgt. Joshua McGirt, 33rd Maintenance Squadron metals technology journeyman, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 7, 2021. Rogers recognized McGirt for his exemplary work and expressed her gratitude for his dedication to the mission and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

    This work, 19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

