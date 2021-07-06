U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, listens during a Rated Diversity Improvement brief at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 7, 2021. Wills met with 33rd Fighter Wing leadership to learn about wing outreach, the flying mission, maintenance programs and priorities moving forward at the training wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 15:57 Photo ID: 6682762 VIRIN: 210607-F-NY200-1124 Resolution: 5672x3774 Size: 897.57 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.