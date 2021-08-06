19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, speaks with Air Force Recruiting Service’s AIM HIGH Flight Academy students during his visit at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2021. The AIM HIGH Flight Academy is a 3-week summer program designed to meet the chief of staff of the Air Force’s Rated Diversity Improvement initiative to increase interests in rated career fields in underrepresented youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

Date Taken: 06.08.2021
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US