19th Air Force leadership visits the 33rd Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force commander, tours the Human Performance Initiative facility at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 7, 2021. Wills toured the HPI facility to learn about the benefits of using physical fitness, physical therapy and chiropractic care to keep up with the highly active work and lifestyles of pilots at the 33rd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Leandra Garcia)

