510th FS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Cols. Leslie Hauck (left), 31st Operations Group commander, and Daniel Lindsey (right), 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) outgoing commander, congratulate U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Anderson (center), 510th FS incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. Anderson is a pilot with more than 2,800 F-16 Fighting Falcon flight hours, more than 1,000 of which were flown in combat. The 510th FS perform air and space control and force application roles of counter air, strategic attack and counter land, including interdiction and close-air support, with F-16s employing state of the art munitions in support of the joint, NATO and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

