Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    510th FS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    510th FS Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Anderson, 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) incoming commander, salutes the 510th FS for the first time during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. Anderson is a senior pilot with more than 2,800 F-16 Fighting Falcon flight hours, more than 1,000 of which were flown in combat. The 510th FS perform air and space control and force application roles of counter air, strategic attack and counter land, including interdiction and close-air support, with F-16s employing state of the art munitions in support of the joint, NATO and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 08:02
    Photo ID: 6681629
    VIRIN: 210604-F-EZ112-0005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th FS Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    510th FS Change of Command
    510th FS Change of Command
    510th FS Change of Command
    510th FS Change of Command
    510th FS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT