U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Lindsey (right), 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) outgoing commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Leslie Hauck (left), 31st Operations Group commander, during the 510th FS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. During Lindsey’s command, he was responsible for leading the squadron’s execution in the force application roles of counter-air, strategic attack, and counter-land including interdiction and close-air support. The 510th FS provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commanders as well as the National Command Authority in order to meet national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

