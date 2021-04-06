Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th FS Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    510th FS Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Leslie Hauck (left), 31st Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Kevin Anderson (right), 510th Fighter Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. The exchange of the guidon represents a transition of leadership within a unit. The 510th FS provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commanders as well as the National Command Authority in order to meet national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 08:02
    Photo ID: 6681626
    VIRIN: 210604-F-EZ112-0002
    Resolution: 6892x4600
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
