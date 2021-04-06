510th FS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Leslie Hauck (left), 31st Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Kevin Anderson (right), 510th Fighter Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2021. The exchange of the guidon represents a transition of leadership within a unit. The 510th FS provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commanders as well as the National Command Authority in order to meet national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

