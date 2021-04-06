SLQ-32 Maintenance

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician Technical 2nd Class Ryan Smith, from Cave Creek, Ariz., conducts maintenance on an SLQ-32 electronic warfare suite aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

