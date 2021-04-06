PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2021) – Fire Controlman 1st Class Michael Buccellato, from Rochester, Minn., conducts maintenance on a close-in weapon systemto the (CIWS) machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 00:02
|Photo ID:
|6681187
|VIRIN:
|210604-N-MQ703-3103
|Resolution:
|5867x3911
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Close-in Weapon System [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
