25mm Maintenance

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Isaac St. Fleur, from Miami, conducts maintenance on a 25mm machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

