    Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2021) – An MH-60R attached to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-37) conduct flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

