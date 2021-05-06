Date Taken: 06.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 21:23 Photo ID: 6681165 VIRIN: 210605-N-HG846-1055 Resolution: 2571x1837 Size: 519.41 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Operations Specialist Seaman Shemar Dyett, from Waytross, Ga., dons a self-contained breathing apparatus during a firefighting drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.