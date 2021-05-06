Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare to unload stores from a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to (HSM-51) during a vertical replenishment with USNS Pecos (T-AO-197)

    Sailors aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare to unload stores from a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to (HSM-51) during a vertical replenishment with USNS Pecos (T-AO-197)

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210605-N-HG846-1035 EAST CHINA SEA (June 05, 2021) – Sailors prepare to unload stores during a vertical replenishment with a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a vertical replenishment with Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO-197. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

