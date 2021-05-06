Sailors aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) await a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to (HSM-51) during a vertical replenishment with USNS Pecos (T-AO-197)

210605-N-HG846-1004 EAST CHINA SEA (June 05, 2021) – Sailors await a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a vertical replenishment with Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO-197). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

