210605-N-HG846-1074 EAST CHINA SEA (June 05, 2021) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Jacob Lighten (left), from St. Louis, Mo., demonstrates how to apply a jubilee patch with Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Emerico Veluz (right), from Reading, Pa., during damage control training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6681164
|VIRIN:
|210605-N-HG846-1074
|Resolution:
|2495x1856
|Size:
|441.35 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Damage Controlman 1st Class Jacob Lighten (left), from St. Louis, Mo., demonstrates how to apply a jubilee patch with Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Emerico Veluz (right), from Reading, Pa. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
