210605-N-HG846-1074 EAST CHINA SEA (June 05, 2021) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Jacob Lighten (left), from St. Louis, Mo., demonstrates how to apply a jubilee patch with Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Emerico Veluz (right), from Reading, Pa., during damage control training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

