U.S. Army SFAB Soldiers meet with Papua New Guinea Military Leaders

Lt. Col. Jeremiah O'Connor receives a briefing from a contingent of military leaders from the Papua New Guinea Defense Force regarding the capabilities of a forward supply battalion at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, May 24, 2021. The U.S. Army Soldiers partnering with Papua New Guinea are assigned to the 6th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and will be training with the PNGDF for approximately a month.

