    U.S. Army SFAB Soldiers meet with Papua New Guinea Military Leaders [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army SFAB Soldiers meet with Papua New Guinea Military Leaders

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Lt. Col. Jeremiah O'Connor receives a briefing from a contingent of military leaders from the Papua New Guinea Defense Force regarding the capabilities of a forward supply battalion at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, May 24, 2021. The U.S. Army Soldiers partnering with Papua New Guinea are assigned to the 6th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and will be training with the PNGDF for approximately a month.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army SFAB Soldiers meet with Papua New Guinea Military Leaders [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sharing Logistics Expertise; the 5th SFAB sends Soldiers to Papua New Guinea

    U.S. Army
    Papua New Guinea
    SFAB
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    5th SFAB

