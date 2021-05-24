Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB Soldiers tour warehouse facility in Papua New Guinea [Image 2 of 4]

    SFAB Soldiers tour warehouse facility in Papua New Guinea

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Leasure 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Lt. Col Noyamefa, a member of the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, facilitates a supply company warehouse brief to members of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, May 24, 2021 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. The team from 5th SFAB traveled to Papua New Guinea from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington in order to learn from the expert logisticians in the PNGDF and build a stronger relationship between the U.S. Army and Papua New Guinea's military forces.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFAB Soldiers tour warehouse facility in Papua New Guinea [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Leasure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Papua New Guinea
    SFAB
    PNGDF
    Papua New Guinea Defense Force

