SFAB Soldiers tour warehouse facility in Papua New Guinea

Lt. Col Noyamefa, a member of the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, facilitates a supply company warehouse brief to members of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, May 24, 2021 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. The team from 5th SFAB traveled to Papua New Guinea from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington in order to learn from the expert logisticians in the PNGDF and build a stronger relationship between the U.S. Army and Papua New Guinea's military forces.

