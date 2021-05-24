The 6th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Commander, Lt. Col. Jeremiah O’connor provides a capability briefing to the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, May 24, 2021 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. O'Connor led a team of logistics experts from the 5th SFAB to build on existing relationships in Papua New Guinea and train alongside the PNGDF.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 21:28
|Photo ID:
|6681159
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-ZZ999-108
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|PG
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFAB provide capabilities briefing in Papua New Guinea [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Leasure, identified by DVIDS
