    U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFAB provide capabilities briefing in Papua New Guinea

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Leasure 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The 6th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade Commander, Lt. Col. Jeremiah O’connor provides a capability briefing to the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, May 24, 2021 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. O'Connor led a team of logistics experts from the 5th SFAB to build on existing relationships in Papua New Guinea and train alongside the PNGDF.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFAB provide capabilities briefing in Papua New Guinea [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ William Leasure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army
    Papua New Guinea
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    5th SFAB

