    Military Police Commander brief U.S. Army Logisitics Team in Papua New Guinea [Image 3 of 4]

    Military Police Commander brief U.S. Army Logisitics Team in Papua New Guinea

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    05.24.2021

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Punisi, a military police commander with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force provides an operations briefing to Soldiers from the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, May, 24, 2001 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. The SFAB team working in Papua New Guinea consists of range of experts in logistical operations, the training is designed to improve interoperability of U.S. and Papua New Guinea forces and strengthen long-standing relationships in the region.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    U.S. Army Soldiers from 5th SFAB provide capabilities briefing in Papua New Guinea
    SFAB Soldiers tour warehouse facility in Papua New Guinea
    Military Police Commander brief U.S. Army Logisitics Team in Papua New Guinea
    U.S. Army SFAB Soldiers meet with Papua New Guinea Military Leaders

    Sharing Logistics Expertise; the 5th SFAB sends Soldiers to Papua New Guinea

    U.S. Army
    Papua New Guinea
    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

