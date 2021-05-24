Military Police Commander brief U.S. Army Logisitics Team in Papua New Guinea

Capt. Punisi, a military police commander with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force provides an operations briefing to Soldiers from the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, May, 24, 2001 at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea. The SFAB team working in Papua New Guinea consists of range of experts in logistical operations, the training is designed to improve interoperability of U.S. and Papua New Guinea forces and strengthen long-standing relationships in the region.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 21:28
|Photo ID:
|6681161
|VIRIN:
|210524-A-ZZ999-093
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|PG
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
Sharing Logistics Expertise; the 5th SFAB sends Soldiers to Papua New Guinea
