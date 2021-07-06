Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS [Image 25 of 28]

    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man the rails as they depart Naval Station Norfolk in honor of the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, June 7, 2021. The battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was an epic clash between the U.S. Navy and the imperial Japanese Navy, where the Navy's decisive victory effectively turned the tide of World War II in the Pacific. The ship is departing Norfolk in preparation for Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6681155
    VIRIN: 210607-N-YC845-0029
    Resolution: 4604x3069
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS [Image 28 of 28], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Underway
    shock
    CVN 78
    man the rails
    battle of Midway
    fsst

