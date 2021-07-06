Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) man the rails as they depart Naval Station Norfolk in honor of the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, June 7, 2021. The battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, was an epic clash between the U.S. Navy and the imperial Japanese Navy, where the Navy's decisive victory effectively turned the tide of World War II in the Pacific. The ship is departing Norfolk in preparation for Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

