Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Underway in Whites [Image 24 of 28]

    Underway in Whites

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Quartermaster 3rd Class Luke Daugherty, from Oklahoma City, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) navigation department, charts the ship's course in the pilot house. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Spears)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6681154
    VIRIN: 210607-N-OK726-0011
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 871.64 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underway in Whites [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS
    Man the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS
    Manning the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    Man the Rails
    Man the Rails
    Man the Rails
    Manning the Rails
    Man the Rails
    Man the Rails
    Man the Rails
    Man the Rails
    Man the Rails
    Underway in Whites
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS
    USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Underway
    Chart
    Sailors
    Midway
    June 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT