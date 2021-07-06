Underway in Whites

Quartermaster 3rd Class Luke Daugherty, from Oklahoma City, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) navigation department, charts the ship's course in the pilot house. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Spears)

