Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Nathan Wyatt, left, from Kansas City, Missouri, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to Ford's media department, fold the ship's jack prior to getting underway for Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST), June 7, 2021. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials on new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 21:02 Photo ID: 6681153 VIRIN: 210607-N-NO627-1182 Resolution: 4921x3281 Size: 1.19 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Man the Rails [Image 28 of 28], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.