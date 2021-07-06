Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Man the Rails [Image 23 of 28]

    Man the Rails

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Nathan Wyatt, left, from Kansas City, Missouri, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin, from Pensacola, Florida, assigned to Ford's media department, fold the ship's jack prior to getting underway for Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST), June 7, 2021. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials on new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6681153
    VIRIN: 210607-N-NO627-1182
    Resolution: 4921x3281
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Man the Rails [Image 28 of 28], by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

