USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78) MAN THE RAILS

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) fold the flag as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk, June 7, 2021. The ship is departing Norfolk in preparation for Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

