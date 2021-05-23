U.S. Air Force Airman Nila Valenzuela, 43rd Mobility Operations Squadron, air freight technician, facilitates cargo support during Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena, Michigan, May 23, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 20:07
|Photo ID:
|6681064
|VIRIN:
|210523-F-DU706-0326
|Resolution:
|3765x2508
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of #MG21 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
