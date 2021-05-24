Faces of #MG21

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Crissy Hall, 344th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, records data performance during a flight in the Mobility Guardian 2021 exercise in Michigan, May 24, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

Date Taken: 05.24.2021
Date Posted: 06.07.2021
Photo by SrA Karla Parra