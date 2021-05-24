Faces of #MG21

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Crissy Hall, 344th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, records data performance during a flight in the Mobility Guardian 2021 exercise in Michigan, May 24, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
