Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of #MG21 [Image 1 of 7]

    Faces of #MG21

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maxwell Foster, 305th Operation Support Squadron weather forecaster, answers the phone during the Mobility Guardian exercise 2021 at Alpena, Michigan, May 24, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 20:06
    Photo ID: 6681037
    VIRIN: 210524-F-DU706-0001
    Resolution: 4105x2734
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of #MG21 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of #MG21
    Faces of #MG21
    Faces of #MG21
    Faces of #MG21
    Faces of #MG21
    Faces of #MG21
    Faces of #MG21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MG21 MG 21 AMC Air Mobility Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT