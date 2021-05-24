U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maxwell Foster, 305th Operation Support Squadron weather forecaster, answers the phone during the Mobility Guardian exercise 2021 at Alpena, Michigan, May 24, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 20:06
|Photo ID:
|6681037
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-DU706-0001
|Resolution:
|4105x2734
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of #MG21 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT