Faces of #MG21

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Brunning, 19th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, records data during Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena, Michigan, May 22, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

