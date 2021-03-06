Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.07.2021 18:44 Photo ID: 6680936 VIRIN: 210603-M-CI314-2015 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.42 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Training Is Continuous, So Is Education [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.