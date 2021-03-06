GySgt Jose Flores, a Chief Drill Instructor for Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, goes over the training schedule at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 3, 2021. Flores was recruited out of Cotulla, Tx with Recruiting Station San Antonio, Tx. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
This work, Training Is Continuous, So Is Education [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
