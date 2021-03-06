Training Is Continuous, So Is Education

GySgt Jose Flores, a Chief Drill Instructor for Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, mentors a Senior Drill Instructor while practicing drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 3, 2021. Despite the intense working schedule of a drill instructor, Flores made time to study for his Doctorates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
