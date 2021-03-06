GySgt Jose Flores, a Chief Drill Instructor for Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, works at his desk at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 3, 2021. Flores worked as a drill instructor since 2019, while also studying to earn his Doctorates in education. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2021 18:44
|Photo ID:
|6680934
|VIRIN:
|210603-M-CI314-2020
|Resolution:
|4047x2698
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Training Is Continuous, So Is Education [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
