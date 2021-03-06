Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Is Continuous, So Is Education [Image 4 of 6]

    Training Is Continuous, So Is Education

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    GySgt Jose Flores, a Chief Drill Instructor for Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, works at his desk at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 3, 2021. Flores worked as a drill instructor since 2019, while also studying to earn his Doctorates in education. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 18:44
    Photo ID: 6680934
    VIRIN: 210603-M-CI314-2020
    Resolution: 4047x2698
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Is Continuous, So Is Education [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Training Is Continuous, So Is Education
    Training Is Continuous, So Is Education
    Training Is Continuous, So Is Education
    Training Is Continuous, So Is Education
    Training Is Continuous, So Is Education
    Training Is Continuous, So Is Education

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT